BrightStar Care in Cedar Rapids looks to hire in-home caregivers for ‘rewarding’ career

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - BrightStar Care in Cedar Rapids is looking for workers with a passion to serve others.

“I love the clients, you know, and you can learn a lot from them,” said Kathryn Cooper, an in-home caregiver at BrightStar Care in Cedar Rapids.

Cooper loves her job serving elderly clients in need of assistance. She started as a caregiver less than three years ago, but it came naturally.

”I’m a mother of five. So basically you’re a mother to them, you’re cleaning, you’re cooking, you’re taking care of them, bathing them, helping them get their bills paid, getting their meds taken, brushing their teeth,” Cooper explained.

The company is looking for caregivers, home health aids, and CNA’s. They also hire LPN’s, medication managers, and registered nurses.

”We don’t require any kind of like healthcare certification anything like that, we are willing to train anyone,” said Carly Boge, Recruiting and Retention Specialist at BrightStar Care.

Current employees say the job comes with an opportunity to help people, while building relationships.

“What’s your favorite thing about working here?” “The clients, I’m going to cry...it’s the clients,” said Cooper.

“Working with clients one on one, you get to build really great relationships with them, they get really close. A lot of people when they go to their clients homes they’re asking about their families, how their holidays were, things like that,” Boge said.

The job comes with a flexible schedule.

“I think if you’re looking for flexibility in a job, and you’re looking for the ladies here, they work with you on your scheduling, that this would be the place for you to work at,” said Cooper.

It’s a workplace staff are calling rewarding.

