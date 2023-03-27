Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again

By Libbie Randall
Published: Mar. 27, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Bridge Under the Bridge, a local nonprofit founded after the 2020 derecho, is being forced to move again.

Originally, they offered help from a location under the i-380 bridge in Cedar Rapids. Then they moved to The ROC Center temporarily.

Their most recent home was a church near the founder’s home. But they say they were kicked out of that location without much notice.

“We live on the same block as Relevant Life, we’ve always come and passed by here and there, so we’ve known them since we’ve moved into that house.,” said Bridge Under the Bridge Founder, Bridgette Williams-Robinson. ““They came and knocked on the door one day and said, ‘Hey, we don’t mind putting the trucks and trailer there.’”

TV-9 tried to reach Relevant Life Ministries. Their listed phone number is disconnected, and the website listed on Facebook is invalid. We have not received a response to our private Facebook message.

Now, the Bridge Under the Bridge trailer was towed and remains impounded.

The people who started the program say they are determined to work with the tow company to try to get their food truck back.

“It’s always going to be worth it. We wouldn’t have made it this long if it wasn’t worth it,” said Williams-Robinson. “There’s always a bigger purpose. There’s always going to be somebody less off than you, and if you can just give them a hand up, it’s not always going to be a handout because a lot of the people we help are regular people.”

Bridge Under the Bridge is working with the tow company to get their trailer back.

Meanwhile, the founders have launched an online fundraiser to help cover the costs.

Once they get it back, Williams-Robinson says they plan to store the trailer on a friend’s private lot.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
The Iowa women's basketball team celebrates a win in the NCAA tournament regional final on...
Offense propels Iowa women past Louisville 97-83 for first Final Four berth since 1993
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Linn-Mar show choir winners.
Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship

Latest News

Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
Bridge Under the Bridge founders frustrated after being forced to move again
Hawkeye women heading to final four after defeating Louisville
Johnson County investigating dead coyotes
Johnson County DNR investigating coyote carcasses
Old Marion Library decommissioned
Old Marion Library decommissioned