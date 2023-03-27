Billy Currington to perform at McGrath Amphitheatre in Cedar Rapids in June

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Country music singer and songwriter Billy Currington will perform at the McGrath Amphiteatre in Cedar Rapids this summer with special guests Morgan Evans and Haley Mae Campbell.

Tickets for the June 23 show go on sale at 10 a.m. on Friday.

With this announcement, the venue adds another country music concert to its lineup for this year, after having previously announced Willie Nelson is coming to perform in May.

