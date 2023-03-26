Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A wet and snowy Sunday

A wet and snowy Sunday
By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 7:28 AM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A wet, snowy, and chilly end to the weekend.

Sunday

We’re waking up to rain and snow showers across Eastern Iowa with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties including Black Hawk, Tama, Grundy, and Benton. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on the roadways if you’re heading off to church this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start Sunday and this afternoon will be colder than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue in the afternoon and move east of the Mississippi late this evening.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

Monday and the Workweek

Even though we’ve seen rain and snow this weekend, dry conditions settle in to start the workweek with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday. Dry and mild conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. However, a low pressure system will bring in another chance for showers and storms to the area Thursday and Friday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a...
Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado
lawmakers passed a bill out of the House Education Committee that could dramatically reduce the...
University of Iowa students discuss proposed DEI bill
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon

Latest News

First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, March 26
A wet and snowy Sunday
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
A wet and snowy Sunday