A wet and snowy Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -A wet, snowy, and chilly end to the weekend.

Sunday

We’re waking up to rain and snow showers across Eastern Iowa with a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for counties including Black Hawk, Tama, Grundy, and Benton. Be cautious and watch for slick spots on the roadways if you’re heading off to church this morning. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s to start Sunday and this afternoon will be colder than yesterday with highs only in the upper 30s and low 40s. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue in the afternoon and move east of the Mississippi late this evening.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Monday and the Workweek

Even though we’ve seen rain and snow this weekend, dry conditions settle in to start the workweek with a partly cloudy sky and highs in the mid to upper 40s on Monday. Dry and mild conditions continue Tuesday and Wednesday with a mix of sun and clouds and highs in the mid to upper 40s. However, a low pressure system will bring in another chance for showers and storms to the area Thursday and Friday.

