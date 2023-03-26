Show You Care
Tensions on the rise at revered Kyiv monastery complex(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 10:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The Russian invasion of Ukraine is reverberating in a struggle for control of a monastery complex called the Kyiv-Pechersk Lavra. It’s the most revered site in Ukrainian Orthodoxy. The government says it’s evicting the Ukrainian Orthodox Church from the complex as of March 29. Authorities are alleging violations of its lease. Church representatives say this is a pretext for a continued government crackdown on the church which has historic ties to Moscow.

The church denies government accusations of pro-Russia actions and ideology. The head of the rival and independent Orthodox Church of Ukraine says monastic life will continue at the Lavra and be free of pro-Russia ideology.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

