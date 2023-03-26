Quieter start to the work week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We should generally catch a break from a more active pattern the next few days, but some little chances for flurries or sprinkles are included.

Tonight is not one of them, as partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s are expected. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday as highs reach into the upper 40s. A flurry or sprinkle is possible Monday night, leading into a mostly sunny Tuesday with highs again in the upper 40s.

A larger storm system develops late in the week, pushing temperatures higher and also bringing periodic chances for showers and storms. Depending on the eventual track of this storm system, we could see even warmer temperatures than currently forecast along with a risk for severe storms by Friday. However, it could also shift to the southeast, keeping us cooler and the storm threat lower.

As with most springtime storm systems, things can change this far away. So, stick with us through the week and we’ll keep you informed of the latest as we know it.

Drier weather appears possible by next weekend.

