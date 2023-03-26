Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Quieter start to the work week

Expect some quieter weather ahead for the next few days.
By Corey Thompson
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 6:56 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - We should generally catch a break from a more active pattern the next few days, but some little chances for flurries or sprinkles are included.

Tonight is not one of them, as partly cloudy skies and lows in the upper 20s are expected. A mix of sun and clouds on Monday as highs reach into the upper 40s. A flurry or sprinkle is possible Monday night, leading into a mostly sunny Tuesday with highs again in the upper 40s.

A larger storm system develops late in the week, pushing temperatures higher and also bringing periodic chances for showers and storms. Depending on the eventual track of this storm system, we could see even warmer temperatures than currently forecast along with a risk for severe storms by Friday. However, it could also shift to the southeast, keeping us cooler and the storm threat lower.

As with most springtime storm systems, things can change this far away. So, stick with us through the week and we’ll keep you informed of the latest as we know it.

Drier weather appears possible by next weekend.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25
lawmakers passed a bill out of the House Education Committee that could dramatically reduce the...
University of Iowa students discuss proposed DEI bill

Latest News

Expect a quiet and pleasant Monday.
First Alert Forecast
First Alert Storm Team Meteorologist Hannah Messier has the latest First Alert Forecast...
First Alert Forecast: Sunday morning, March 26
A wet and snowy Sunday
A wet and snowy Sunday
A wet and snowy Sunday