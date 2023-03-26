Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police: Woman who said ‘you’ll never catch me’ while stealing from store arrested

A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.
A woman who told store employees "you'll never catch me" while stealing items has been arrested.(Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department)
By Michael Bell and Andrew McMunn
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS (KVVU/Gray News) – A Las Vegas woman who was caught on camera telling employees “you’ll never catch me” while allegedly stealing items has been arrested, according to authorities.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department posted the video of Nicole Waters on social media.

Records obtained by KVVU show Waters is out on bail after her arrest on March 17. She is accused of burglary of a business and robbery.

According to police, Waters brazenly said “you’ll never catch me” and laughing while she was being recorded taking several items from a store on the Las Vegas Strip in January.

Her next court hearing is scheduled for Monday.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
lawmakers passed a bill out of the House Education Committee that could dramatically reduce the...
University of Iowa students discuss proposed DEI bill
Heavy snow blankets the landscape in Tipton on Saturday, March 25, 2023.
Snowfall totals for Saturday, March 25

Latest News

A Ukrainian serviceman, Mykhailo, cleans his gun from mud as he comes back from the trenches of...
Ukraine demands emergency UN meeting over Putin nuclear plan
FILE - Jonathan Majors arrives at the American Black Film Festival Honors on March 5, 2023, at...
Jonathan Majors arrested on assault charge in New York
The Friday night tornado devastated a swath of the 2,000-person town of Rolling Fork, reducing...
Daunting recovery underway in tornado-devastated Mississippi
A Mississippi died during a storm as he tried to protect his wife.
‘All around great person’: Man dies protecting his wife from storm