For one Univ. of Iowa student, Special Olympics Iowa’s Polar Plunge goes much deeper

KCRG-TV9's Cole Krutzfield tells us how one University of Iowa student is giving back to the organization that supported her family.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:03 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Kaydiane Schadel says her first time taking the Polar Plunge is inspired by her family.

Her brother Trevor took part in the Special Olympics for nine years, playing games like baseball and basketball.

“I love looking through old pictures of, like, just seeing the smile on his face. Like, the joy that being a part of these activities have brought him,” Schadel said.

When Schadel decided to take part in this fundraiser, everyone supported her.

“I was honestly shocked at, like, how many people were willing to donate to me,” Schadel said. “Everyone, everyone loves my brother.”

Schadel said she enjoys being able to give back to the organization that helps so many people feel welcome.

“It’s making kids happy, you know, making them feel like welcome and a part of a community, like you know, within like the athletics. Just like they feel good about, they can do anything too,” Schadel said. “It’s just great to be a part of.”

Special Olympics Iowa hosted the plunge at Coralville Lake last year. This year, they held the plunge in their Mobile Plunge Unit in front of the Iowa Memorial Union next to Hubbard Park. Organizers cited making the Polar Plunge more convenient as part of the reason for the change.

This year’s event featured 18 teams and over 100 participants raising nearly $22,000.

If you would like to donate click here. Special Olympics Iowa will hold another Polar Plunge on April 22 at George Wyth State Park in Waterloo.

