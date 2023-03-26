Show You Care
NewBo City Market concludes inaugural Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year program

It's designed to help local small businesses - and provides one with a free spot at the market for a year.
By Cole Krutzfield
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:01 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - NewBo City Market wrapped up the first edition of its Emerging Entrepreneur of the Summit on Saturday.

The event is designed to help local small businesses and provides one with a free spot at the market for a year. The two-day summit featured lectures on topics to help small businesses with everything from marketing and merchandising to legal advice.

Jenna Buscher, the owner of BGood2All, said that this program helps her connect with consumers and network with other businesses.

”This helps us build our community. We’ve made so many connections, not only with the other local businesses, but just with the people who have come in to show their support,” Buscher said. “I’m just blown away, and so honored by the amount of support that we have received today.”

Kwai Bulter’s Korean restaurant Oja won the emerging entrepreneur of the year award and gets one rent-free year at the market.

The program is a partnership between Linn Area Credit Union and NewBo City Market.

