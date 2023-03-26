New bill aims to end MLB television blackouts in Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa representative J.D. Scholten says the MLB leaving fans behind.

Iowans are prevented from watching six MLB teams unless they subscribe to that team’s regional network. The teams are the Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Milwaukee Brewers, Minnesota Twins, St. Louis Cardinals and Kansas City Royals.

Scholten, a Democrat, and Republican co-sponsor Bobby Kaufmann want to change that with HF 577.

“I think there’s too many multinational corporations that are screwing over regular folks, and to me this is another example. These owners are all billionaires,” Scholten said. “The owners are represented by the commissioner, the players are presented by the player’s association (the MLBPA), we need something for the fans.”

Scholten says since the MLB goes state-by-state to decide who is blacked out from certain games, the state should be able to fight back.

“Because it’s state by state, I feel we have precedence as a state to say ‘you are disproportionately hurting us,” Scholten said. “That’s (an) undue burden.”

Scholten says he plans to meet with a representative form the MLB commissioner’s office on Monday.

“I can walk and chew gum at the same time. We’re doing a lot of other things at the capitol,” Scholten said. “When it comes to this, I think fans and Iowans are fed up.”

