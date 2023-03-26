Show You Care
Monika Czinano and Kate Martin will take Elite 8 experience from 2019 into 2023

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:48 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - Iowa’s core has been together for three years, but they lack the postseason experience that Louisville possesses.

The Cardinals will play in their fifth consecutive Elite 8, while the Hawkeyes made their last regional final in 2019.

Kate Martin and Monika Czinano were on that team, but there were freshmen.

“I think being in that opportunity and being able to look and observe, it did help me a lot. Seeing how that team did approach it as just another game, they were very composed very graceful in everything that they did,” said Czinano. “It did teach me a lot, and that’s going to help this team in general.”

Martin was injured and used a redshirt.

“Obviously Coach Bluder says everyone matters, but it feels good knowing I’m playing in the game, I’m contributing,” Martin said. “It’s surreal honestly, this whole career has exceeded my expectations, going to the Elite 8 twice, going to every NCAA tournament we could, it’s just super cool.”

