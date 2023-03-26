Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (KCRG) - An eastern Iowa high school’s show choir will be coming home winners after a successful competition in Nashville.

Linn-mar High School’s varsity show choir, 10th Street Edition, won the grand champion award at the 2023 Show Choir Nationals on Saturday afternoon. The team also earned awards for best vocals, best choreography, and best band.

For individual recognition, Kyra Kanz was named the competition’s outstanding female soloist, Grant Galloway was named the outstanding male soloist, and Tejas Gururaja was recognized as the outstanding male performer.

The team will return to eastern Iowa on Sunday.

