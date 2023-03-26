At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision involving three vehicles caused serious injuries to some of the people involved, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of U.S. Highway 218, locally known as La Porte Road, and Orange Road after a report of a crash. Deputies believe that a Pontiac van was stopped in the northbound lane, waiting to make a left turn onto Orange Road. A Chrysler van was also stopped behind them. A third vehicle, a Ram pickup truck, failed to stop while traveling northbound and crashed into the Chrysler. The force of the crash caused that van to crash into the Pontiac at the front of the chain.

Two people in the Chrysler van were hurt and taken via ambulance to MercyOne hospital in Waterloo where they were in serious condition. Two more people in the same van were taken to the hospital but later released. Other passengers from other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The La Porte City Police Department, Evansdale Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department, and MercyOne Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

