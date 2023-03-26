Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo

A crash.
A crash.(MGN)
By KCRG News Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:21 PM CDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A collision involving three vehicles caused serious injuries to some of the people involved, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 2:25 p.m. on Saturday, the Black Hawk County Sheriff’s Office was sent to the intersection of U.S. Highway 218, locally known as La Porte Road, and Orange Road after a report of a crash. Deputies believe that a Pontiac van was stopped in the northbound lane, waiting to make a left turn onto Orange Road. A Chrysler van was also stopped behind them. A third vehicle, a Ram pickup truck, failed to stop while traveling northbound and crashed into the Chrysler. The force of the crash caused that van to crash into the Pontiac at the front of the chain.

Two people in the Chrysler van were hurt and taken via ambulance to MercyOne hospital in Waterloo where they were in serious condition. Two more people in the same van were taken to the hospital but later released. Other passengers from other vehicles sustained minor injuries.

The La Porte City Police Department, Evansdale Fire Department, Waterloo Police Department, Waterloo Fire Department, and MercyOne Ambulance assisted in the emergency response.

An investigation into the crash is ongoing.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Amy Kortemeyer
Linn-Mar names next superintendent
Accident at Edgewood Rd & O Ave NW
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked in Cedar Rapids
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a...
Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado
Patrick Wilson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man after armed robbery at KFC

Latest News

Linn-Mar show choir winners.
Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship
Polar plunge for Special Olympics in Iowa City.
For one Univ. of Iowa student, Special Olympics Iowa’s Polar Plunge goes much deeper
NewBo business summit.
NewBo City Market concludes inaugural Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year program
Clark and Van Lith played together internationally
From roommates to opponents, superstars Caitlin Clark and Hailey Van Lith headline Elite 8 matchup