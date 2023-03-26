Iowa’s Brody Brecht stepping away from football to focus solely on baseball

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A dual-sport athlete is hanging up the shoulder pads to puts all his focus into baseball.

Brecht announced Friday on social media that he’d step away from the Iowa football program. The sophomore, currently in the middle of baseball season, is a projected top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Football is my first love. But in the past few years, baseball has become my true passion,” Brecht said. “I want to be great at baseball and hope to play Major League Baseball in the future.”

This season, Brecht has a 2-1 record with a 2.20 ERA in six starts.

On the football field, Brecht tallied nine catches for 87 yards in his career.

