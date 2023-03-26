Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa’s Brody Brecht stepping away from football to focus solely on baseball

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 7:04 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A dual-sport athlete is hanging up the shoulder pads to puts all his focus into baseball.

Brecht announced Friday on social media that he’d step away from the Iowa football program. The sophomore, currently in the middle of baseball season, is a projected top pick in the 2024 MLB Draft.

“Football is my first love. But in the past few years, baseball has become my true passion,” Brecht said. “I want to be great at baseball and hope to play Major League Baseball in the future.”

This season, Brecht has a 2-1 record with a 2.20 ERA in six starts.

On the football field, Brecht tallied nine catches for 87 yards in his career.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Amy Kortemeyer
Linn-Mar names next superintendent
Accident at Edgewood Rd & O Ave NW
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked in Cedar Rapids
Patrick Wilson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man after armed robbery at KFC
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a...
Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

Latest News

Monika Czinano and Kate Martin will take Elite 8 experience from 2019 into 2023
Monika Czinano and Kate Martin will take Elite 8 experience from 2019 into 2023
Louisville coach Jeff Walz yells to players during the second half of the team's Sweet 16...
Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark celebrates after a second-round college basketball game against...
Iowa, Louisville bring March Madness experience to Seattle
Freshman Hannah Stuelke ready to make return against Colorado
Freshman Hannah Stuelke ready to make return against Colorado