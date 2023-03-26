Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Home destroyed after Dubuque County fire

Home destroyed after Dubuque County fire
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -A home has been destroyed after a Saturday night fire in Dubuque County. Authorities responded to a call for a structure fire at 8216 Wildlife Ridge around 9 p.m. Everyone inside the home had evacuated before first responders arrived.

According to officials, the fire started in the basement and spread throughout the residence. The home is considered a total loss with and estimated 750 thousand dollars in damages. The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a...
Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado
lawmakers passed a bill out of the House Education Committee that could dramatically reduce the...
University of Iowa students discuss proposed DEI bill
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon

Latest News

Two people were injured in a shooting Friday night in Burlington, police said.
Police: 2 injured in shooting Friday night in Burlington
A wet and snowy Sunday
Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday
A crash.
At least four hurt in chain-reaction rear-end crash on outskirts of Waterloo
Linn-Mar show choir winners.
Linn-Mar High School captures national show choir championship