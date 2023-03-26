Home destroyed after Dubuque County fire
Published: Mar. 26, 2023 at 9:35 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) -A home has been destroyed after a Saturday night fire in Dubuque County. Authorities responded to a call for a structure fire at 8216 Wildlife Ridge around 9 p.m. Everyone inside the home had evacuated before first responders arrived.
According to officials, the fire started in the basement and spread throughout the residence. The home is considered a total loss with and estimated 750 thousand dollars in damages. The cause is under investigation.
Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.