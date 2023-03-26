Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Dubuque area leaders say bills expanding child labor a ‘band-aid on gaping wound’

Leaders in Dubuque County also raised concerns about the legislation and held a roundtable to discuss possible solutions. KCRG-TV9's Mollie Swayne reports.
By Mollie Swayne
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PEOSTA, Iowa (KCRG) - Leaders in Dubuque County are raising concerns about bills in the Iowa House and Senate that would make changes to Iowa’s child labor laws.

Those changes include letting 16- and 17-year-olds serve alcohol, and children as young as 14 could work previously prohibited jobs if part of an approved training program.

At a meeting of Dubuque area leaders at Northeast Iowa Community College on Saturday, State Representative Lindsay James (D-District 99) described the changes as legislators trying “to put a band-aid on a gaping wound.”

However, everyone at the meeting agreed that gaping wound—the lack of workers for local businesses—was a real problem.

“When I got into the apprenticeship in 1992, they interviewed over 100 people. They interviewed for 3 days for 5 spots,” Tom Townsend, business manager of IBEW Local 704, said. “Now we’re interviewing maybe a dozen for 10 spots.”

Those at Saturday’s meeting said the lack of workers needed to be fixed by looking at a number of interconnected problems instead of filling open spots with teens.

“We need to somehow get wages up,” Townsend said. “More access to daycare, more affordable housing, making Dubuque a more attractive place to live.”

One man added that child labor laws existed for a reason.

The Jungle, Upton Sinclair, you know, all that stuff kind of drove that whole movement, and why we have pushed kids out is, number one, to give them a childhood.”

“If people don’t step up and speak out...then I feel afraid for us,” James said.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Amy Kortemeyer
Linn-Mar names next superintendent
Accident at Edgewood Rd & O Ave NW
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked in Cedar Rapids
Patrick Wilson
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man after armed robbery at KFC
Iowa's Caitlin Clark drives as Colorado's Kindyll Wetta defends during the first quarter of a...
Clark’s March Madness marches on, Iowa women beat Colorado

Latest News

Polar plunge for Special Olympics in Iowa City.
For one Univ. of Iowa student, Special Olympics Iowa’s Polar Plunge goes much deeper
NewBo business summit.
NewBo City Market concludes inaugural Emerging Entrepreneur of the Year program
From roommates to opponents, superstars Caitlin Clark and Hailey Van Lith headline Elite 8...
From roommates to opponents, superstars Caitlin Clark and Hailey Van Lith headline Elite 8 matchup
World War II veteran laid to rest in eastern Iowa.
Monticello family buries remains of World War II veteran killed at Pearl Harbor