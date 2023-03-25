Show You Care
A wintry morning followed by a spring like afternoon

By Hannah Messier
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 8:21 AM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Even though snow fell this morning, it will melt this afternoon.

Saturday

We’re waking up to a wintry morning across parts of Eastern Iowa. Dubuque has 4.2 inches of new snow on the ground and 4 inches of snow fell in Iowa City.  Most of the snow has already left Eastern Iowa and will exit the state by mid to late morning. However, a Winter Weather Advisory is still in effect for some of our eastern and southeastern counties (Johnson, Jones, Cedar, and Dubuque) until 1 p.m. Despite the snowy start to the weekend, this afternoon will be spring like with a partly cloudy sky and highs reaching the upper 40s and low 50s.

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

Saturday Night and Sunday

Overnight, lows will cool into the mid to upper 20s with more rain and snow showers returning to the area by Sunday morning. Scattered rain and snow showers will continue Sunday afternoon with highs reaching the 40s.

The Workweek

There is a slight chance for rain and snow in Monday’s forecast, with more precipitation possible by the end of the week. However, highs will stay seasonal through the workweek in the 40s and 50s.

