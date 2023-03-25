Show You Care
'What can we do?': Millions in African countries need power
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The electricity shortages that plague many of Africa’s 54 countries are a serious drain on the continent’s economic growth. In recent years South Africa’s power generation has become so inadequate that the continent’s most developed economy must cope with rolling power blackouts of eight to 10 hours per day. Africa’s sprawling cities have erratic supplies of electricity but large swaths of rural areas across the continent have no power at all.

According to the International Energy Agency, in 2021, 43% of Africans — around 600 million people — lacked access to electricity. The World Bank estimates that investments of nearly $20 billion are required annually to achieve universal electrification across sub-Saharan Africa.

