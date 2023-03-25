Three students win awards in 5th annual Black History Month Art Contest

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor awarded three young people for their artwork featuring influential Black leaders in the fields of science, technology, engineering, and math on Friday.

40 students took part in the contest sponsored by the Boys and Girls Clubs and U.S. Cellular - which is designed to recognize influential Black STEM icons including world leaders, scientists, and historical figures.

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Corridor representatives selected the 10 finalists based on creativity, quality, interpretation, clarity of theme and overall impression.

First place took home $250, second place won $150, and third place netted $100.

Public voting for the finalists was available online throughout February.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.