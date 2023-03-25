Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province

Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province
Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:53 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUQDADIYAH, Iraq (AP) — The Iraqi province of Diyala has seen a spike in bloody attacks over the past month that killed at least 19 civilians, including women and children. At least one instance appears to have been a Shiite revenge attack against Sunnis over an Islamic State group attack. But other violence, residents say, is by Shiites against Shiites as rival militias, backed by tribal and political allies, struggle over influence and over lucrative criminal activities like smuggling.

The bloodshed is straining ties among communities in Diyala, an ethnically and religiously diverse province north of Baghdad. It also raises questions about the sustainability of the relative calm and stability that has prevailed in much of Iraq in the years since the defeat of IS.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Edgewood Rd & O Ave NW
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked in Cedar Rapids
Amy Kortemeyer
Linn-Mar names next superintendent
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Iowa Board of Parole considers prison population while making subjective decision to release...
Corrections officials concerned with release decisions from Iowa Board of Parole
Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning.
A wonderful Friday, next system arrives early Saturday morning

Latest News

Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Brazil’s presidential palace says that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has indefinitely...
Brazil’s Lula postpones trip to China because of pneumonia