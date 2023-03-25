Round of snow, rain on the way for Sunday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Another compact storm system is on the way tonight, bringing a shot at some wintry precipitation yet again.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for a portion of the area. You can read the latest on the alerts from the National Weather Service here.

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

Clouds will increase through the night, with an area of snow, possibly mixed at times with rain, entering our western counties just before daybreak. Precipitation generally stays between the Interstate 80 and Highway 20 corridors through Sunday morning, exiting to the east by Sunday afternoon. Expect precipitation type to vary between rain, snow, and a mix throughout.

A trace to 3 inches of snow is possible, with areas in the west-central portion of the viewing area likeliest to see the highest amounts. Due to the marginal temperatures and wet nature of the snow, amounts could vary quite a bit from place to place, with the northern edge likely an especially sharp cutoff between nothing and something. This storm system does not appear to have the same strength as Friday night’s system, which produced greater snowfall amounts than forecast in far eastern Iowa.

Expect slick and slushy roads while snow is falling. If you have Sunday morning plans, incorporate the weather into them: leave a little bit earlier to get to your destination, and give yourself extra braking distance on snowy roads. In areas where snow is falling, reduce speed.

With highs later in the afternoon expected to reach the 40s, much of what falls will have a good chance to melt even by the end of Sunday. If not, it will melt on Monday.

We’ll experience a few dry days after this system, with the next chance for precipitation arriving by Thursday. This time, though, a relatively large storm system has the chance to produce mainly rain and thunderstorms, with a slight chance for a bit of snow as it exits Friday night.

