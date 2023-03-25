Regis Catholic Middle School students hold walkout to raise funds for safe drinking water

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Hundreds of students at Regis Catholic Middle School walked out in a fundraiser to help provide clean water to those in need across the world.

The school’s goal was $1,000 in donations from students, parents, and members of the community.

That money will go toward the Dubuque-based Sister of Saint Francis’ Water Project - which will provide wells and clean drinking water to people in Tanzania and Honduras.

This is the third year the school has held the walk. Students say this project reminds them to help those less fortunate.

Zachary Prentice, a 7th grader at the school, said “Some Americans like us kind of take it for granted that we can just go to a sink or water fountain to get clean water. We need to help people in other countries.

