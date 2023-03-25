Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Reese Witherspoon, Jim Toth announce plans to divorce after nearly 12 years of marriage

Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.
Reese Witherspoon and her husband Jim Toth announced they are divorcing.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Reese Witherspoon and her husband say they are divorcing after nearly 12 years of marriage.

The actor-producer and her husband, Hollywood agent Jim Toth, announced their breakup Friday in a joint statement on Instagram. Their wedding anniversary is Sunday.

“It is with a great deal of care and consideration that we have made the difficult decision to divorce,” the post said. “We have enjoyed so many wonderful years together and are moving forward with deep love, kindness and mutual respect for everything we have created together.”

Witherspoon and Toth have one son together and they said he remains their biggest priority, asking for privacy.

The statement’s authenticity was confirmed by a Witherspoon representative. No records of a divorce filing could be found in Los Angeles Superior Court.

Witherspoon was previously married to actor Ryan Phillippe, with whom she has two children.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident at Edgewood Rd & O Ave NW
Two vehicle accident leaves multiple lanes blocked in Cedar Rapids
Amy Kortemeyer
Linn-Mar names next superintendent
Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds pushes school choice plan as part of “comprehensive education reform”
Gov. Reynolds ends controversial agreement to overhaul state computer systems
Iowa Board of Parole considers prison population while making subjective decision to release...
Corrections officials concerned with release decisions from Iowa Board of Parole
Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning.
A wonderful Friday, next system arrives early Saturday morning

Latest News

Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
FILE - A chair sits in the execution chamber at the Utah State Prison on June 18, 2010, after...
Idaho governor signs firing squad execution bill into law
Residents were urged to avoid the area of the factory about 60 miles northwest of Philadelphia.
Officials: 2 dead, 5 missing in Pennsylvania chocolate factory explosion
Brazil’s presidential palace says that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has indefinitely...
Brazil’s Lula postpones trip to China because of pneumonia
Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province
Spiking violence strains sectarian ties in Iraqi province