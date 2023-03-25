Show You Care
One of Des Moines’ most historic homes is for sale

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 9:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) -One of Des Moines’ most historic homes is for sale, KCCI’s Todd Magel reported. The 1927 Hubbell Mansion is an estate on nine acres on Casady Drive just south of Gray’s Lake.

It’s a historic home that most people have never seen. Set high on a bluff, it overlooks the Raccoon River and downtown Des Moines. Calling it a house is an understatement.

“As soon as you see it, you say, ‘This is a mansion,’” said realtor Rick Wanamaker.

The Wanamakers are used to selling high-end homes in the Des Moines area. But their latest listing sits at the pinnacle. Three generations of the Hubbell family lived in this 7,000-square-foot home.

“The original owner was James W. Hubbell. He was only 31 years old when he built this house and had three preschoolers,” said Rick Wanamaker.

Since then, it’s had a few more owners — each adding some modern touches but maintaining the classic features.

“The detail is unbelievable. A lot of walnut and oak, and it’s just an irreplaceable house,” said Rick Wanamaker.

The home includes six bedrooms and bathrooms, an updated kitchen, and ornate woodwork throughout. Outside there’s a pool and a four-car garage under a carriage house. The big question: Who is the buyer for this kind of opulence?

“It has to be a person who loves old homes — that are historical homes for that matter — and somebody that really appreciates all the detail that goes into a home like this,” said Marcia Wanamaker.

If you’d like to own a piece of Des Moines history, the price tag is $2.2 million.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

