Louisville head coach Jeff Walz didn’t hesitate to help Iowa commit Ava Jones

SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - Iowa head coach Lisa Bluder says Jeff Walz’s actions speak volumes about his character.

Iowa commit Ava Jones and her family were injured after being struck by a car in Louisville. The family was in Louisville for an AAU tournament.

Ava suffered a traumatic brain injury, torn ligaments in both knees and a shoulder injury. Her mother, Amy suffered a brain injury and broke more than 20 bones; her father, Trey, died from his injuries.

Lisa Bluder and Jeff Walz connected.

“I reached out to Jeff and (he) provided a car for the family to use, and it was at no expense, and it was immediate. It was not even a thought,” Bluder said. “I just think he’s a really good guy. That speaks volumes about a person when they’re helping you when you’re in need like that.”

“It took one phone call to our boosters and it was a done deal. Do not worry about it,” Walz said. “It’s what our basketball community is all about.”

Louisville and Iowa will tip off Sunday at 8 p.m. on ESPN.

