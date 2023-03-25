Iowa City lecture discusses history of abortion laws and how it can impact the future

Iowa City, Iowa (KCRG) -The Johnson County chapter of the League of Women Voters want people to take a broader look at the history of abortion in the United States.

The organization hosted a lecture on the country’s abortion laws at the Iowa City Public Library. Professors from the University of Iowa and University of California at Santa Barbara spoke at the event.

Organizers say it’s important to talk about more than just Roe Vs. Wade when discussing abortion. Part of the conversation delved into access to contraception - like birth control - and where these types of issues fall under the constitution.

Rebecca Conard, a member of The Johnson County chapter of the League of Women Voters, said ”It’s a way to kind of get us out of the present and to get people to kind of maybe open up their thinking a little bit.”

She says she believes the debate over abortion in the state of Iowa will intensify in the coming year.

Abortion is currently legal in the state of Iowa up until 20 weeks.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.