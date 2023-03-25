Show You Care
Brazil’s Lula postpones trip to China because of pneumonia

Brazil’s presidential palace says that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has indefinitely postponed his trip to China after contracting pneumonia.(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazil’s presidential palace says that President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva has indefinitely postponed his trip to China after contracting pneumonia. The 77-year-old Lula was admitted to a hospital in the capital of Brasilia with flu-like symptoms and was diagnosed with “bacterial and viral bronchopneumonia due to influenza A,” the palace said in a statement.

The leftist leader’s health was reassessed on Saturday and, despite improvement, he was advised to “postpone the trip to China until the cycle of viral transmission ends,” the note said. Chinese authorities have been informed with the repetition of his desire to schedule the visit on a new date.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

