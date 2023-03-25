Show You Care
Berlin vote could turbocharge German capital's climate plans
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 11:34 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — Berlin voters on a proposal Sunday that would force the German capital to drastically ramp up its climate goals. The referendum calls for Berlin to become climate neutral by 2030, meaning that within less than eight years the city would not be allowed to contribute further to global warming. An existing law sets a deadline for achieving that goal at 2045, which is also Germany’s national target.

The center-right Christian Democratic Union, which won a recent re-run election in the capital, opposes the ambitious target but would be bound to implement it if the referendum passes. The grassroots group that initiated the vote has received considerable financial support from U.S.-based philanthropists who say it could become a “model for the rest of the world.”

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

