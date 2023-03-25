Show You Care
Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment

By Whitney Hemmer
Published: Mar. 25, 2023 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -Whitney Hemmer shares another delicious recipe in this Fareway Cooking Segment.

RANCH CHICKEN MUFFINS

Makes 6 servings (2 muffins each)

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

  • 1 slice of bread
  • ½ cup milk
  • 1 lb. ground chicken or ground turkey breast
  • 1 egg, beaten
  • 2 Tbsp. dry Ranch dressing mix
  • 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
  • ½ cup chopped cooked bacon (about 4 slices)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 350⁰F. Spray a regular 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.
  2. Tear bread into pieces and soak in milk. Combine bread with remaining ingredients.
  3. Divide mixture evenly among 12 muffin tins.
  4. Bake until cooked through, 18–20 minutes.

APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 233 calories; 11 g fat; 4.7 g saturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 524 mg sodium; 6.3 g carbohydrate; 0.2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 18 g protein

