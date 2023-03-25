Another delicious recipe is featured in this Fareway Cooking Segment
RANCH CHICKEN MUFFINS
Makes 6 servings (2 muffins each)
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
- 1 slice of bread
- ½ cup milk
- 1 lb. ground chicken or ground turkey breast
- 1 egg, beaten
- 2 Tbsp. dry Ranch dressing mix
- 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese
- ½ cup chopped cooked bacon (about 4 slices)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 350⁰F. Spray a regular 12-cup muffin pan with cooking spray and set aside.
- Tear bread into pieces and soak in milk. Combine bread with remaining ingredients.
- Divide mixture evenly among 12 muffin tins.
- Bake until cooked through, 18–20 minutes.
APPROXIMATE NUTRITION INFORMATION PER SERVING: 233 calories; 11 g fat; 4.7 g saturated fat; 91 mg cholesterol; 524 mg sodium; 6.3 g carbohydrate; 0.2 g fiber; 10 g sugar; 18 g protein
