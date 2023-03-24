Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

A wonderful Friday, next system arrives early Saturday morning

Today stays nice and quiet. The next system arrives tomorrow with some snow possible in the morning.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 4:21 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful Friday all across eastern Iowa. Highs will generally be into the lower 50s with a nice mix of sun and clouds around. The clouds will be a bit thicker the farther southeast you go.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

Current NWS winter weather alerts
Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Maquoketa and points to the east and while this doesn’t officially include Dubuque, it’s close. This is valid for Saturday morning. It continues to look like a few inches of snow are possible, mainly in the advisory area, with only minor accumulation elsewhere. The most likely time for snowfall accumulation is 4 am to 10 am Saturday, then once that March sunshine comes out, it’ll likely melt off. There’s a good potential that little or no accumulation will occur over the northwest half of the area.

As for snowfall amounts, they are highly varying but could range from a trace to 3″ or so over the southeast half of the area. Toward Maquoketa, or just north of Davenport, amounts may be a bit higher.

Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning.
Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning.(KCRG)

The rest of the weekend should feature mainly quiet weather, though another weak system may try to clip the area later Sunday into Monday. At this time, that system doesn’t appear to be much of an issue. Plan on colder temperatures to start next week, then rebounding toward late-March averages by next Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast: Friday, March 24th, 2023
KCRG First Alert Forecast
Friday looks good, Watching a snow chance Saturday
KCRG First Alert Forecast
First Alert Forecast: Thursday Evening, March 23, 2023
Potential snowfall accumulation on Saturday morning, March 25th, 2023.
Gradual clearing this afternoon, next system arrives Saturday morning