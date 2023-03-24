A wonderful Friday, next system arrives early Saturday morning

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Plan on a wonderful Friday all across eastern Iowa. Highs will generally be into the lower 50s with a nice mix of sun and clouds around. The clouds will be a bit thicker the farther southeast you go.

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES TONIGHT INTO WEDNESDAY MORNING...

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service. (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Maquoketa and points to the east and while this doesn’t officially include Dubuque, it’s close. This is valid for Saturday morning. It continues to look like a few inches of snow are possible, mainly in the advisory area, with only minor accumulation elsewhere. The most likely time for snowfall accumulation is 4 am to 10 am Saturday, then once that March sunshine comes out, it’ll likely melt off. There’s a good potential that little or no accumulation will occur over the northwest half of the area.

As for snowfall amounts, they are highly varying but could range from a trace to 3″ or so over the southeast half of the area. Toward Maquoketa, or just north of Davenport, amounts may be a bit higher.

Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning. (KCRG)

The rest of the weekend should feature mainly quiet weather, though another weak system may try to clip the area later Sunday into Monday. At this time, that system doesn’t appear to be much of an issue. Plan on colder temperatures to start next week, then rebounding toward late-March averages by next Wednesday.

