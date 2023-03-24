Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Runners complete 111 laps in Des Moines indoor marathon

An unusual race took place in Des Moines on Wednesday.
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An unusual race took place in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Runners took part in a marathon inside Wells Fargo Arena, running 111 laps around the top concourse.

It was a special invite-only race hosted by the Iowa Wolves, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers and IMT Des Moines Marathon.

“Running a marathon in the evening is very non-traditional,” participant Dennis Haney said. “So, most marathons start in the morning. So, the time of day. Running a completely flat course is exceptionally unusual. And one that is exactly the same temperature the entire time is very unusual.”

Fans watched the marathon before the Iowa Wolves game against the Birmingham Squadron.

“Probably the majority of the crowd was for the basketball game,” Haney said. “And for some people they came for this and being able to heckle us running around in circles. I have done a lot of very interesting marathons, but this is my first indoor marathon or anything that involves 111 laps.”

The Wolves would go on to win that night 139-131.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

The Iowa women are playing out west in Seattle, taking on Colorado Friday night.
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about the Hawkeyes' Sweet 16 matchup
Iowa representatives are responding to a new statewide bathroom policy in schools.
Iowa Representatives respond to new statewide school bathroom policy
Runners took part in a marathon inside Wells Fargo Arena, running 111 laps around the top...
Runners complete 111 laps in Des Moines indoor marathon
Northern Lights captured in North Boone, Iowa.
Eastern Iowans get rare glimpse of Northern lights