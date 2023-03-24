Runners complete 111 laps in Des Moines indoor marathon

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - An unusual race took place in Des Moines on Wednesday.

Runners took part in a marathon inside Wells Fargo Arena, running 111 laps around the top concourse.

It was a special invite-only race hosted by the Iowa Wolves, DMOS Orthopaedic Centers and IMT Des Moines Marathon.

“Running a marathon in the evening is very non-traditional,” participant Dennis Haney said. “So, most marathons start in the morning. So, the time of day. Running a completely flat course is exceptionally unusual. And one that is exactly the same temperature the entire time is very unusual.”

Fans watched the marathon before the Iowa Wolves game against the Birmingham Squadron.

“Probably the majority of the crowd was for the basketball game,” Haney said. “And for some people they came for this and being able to heckle us running around in circles. I have done a lot of very interesting marathons, but this is my first indoor marathon or anything that involves 111 laps.”

The Wolves would go on to win that night 139-131.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.