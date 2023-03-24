Show You Care
Rain and Snow on Track for Portions of Eastern Iowa tonight

By Joe Winters
Updated: 1 hour ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Overnight, a system will move across the Midwest, bringing rain and snow. Across Eastern Iowa, we are expecting the precipitation to begin as rain late. With cooler air moving in overnight, the rain will mix with and change to snow.

SPRING MIX TONIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING...

Current winter weather alerts from the National Weather Service.   (KCRG)

A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued just east of the TV-9 viewing area. This is the area where they could see more snow and longer-lasting travel impacts Saturday morning. Across eastern Iowa, a Trace to 3″ is possible with a sharp cutoff to the northwest where no snow will fall. Watch for slick spots and stretches where the mix and snow develop.

Forecast snowfall potential for early Saturday morning.(KCRG)

All the precipitation looks to be east by 10 am. Sunshine breaks out on Saturday afternoon and melts any snow that has fallen. With some snow melting, patchy fog will be possible to start our Sunday.

The rest of the weekend should feature mainly quiet weather, though another weak system may bring some rain/snow late Sunday into Monday. Plan on colder temperatures to start next week, then rebounding toward late-March averages by next Wednesday.

Have a great night and a safe weekend.

