Linn-Mar names next superintendent

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District Board of Directors has named Amy Kortemeyer as the district’s next superintendent.

Kortemeyer has previously served as both an assistant superintendent and director of elementary schools for the Iowa City Community School District as well as superintendent for Springville schools. She currently oversees all aspects of teaching and learning as a deputy superintendent for the Iowa City Community School District.

“Amy has been a dedicated leader throughout her career and has a proven track record of principled, strategic, equity-minded, and collaborative leadership,” said Brittania Morey, President of the Linn-Mar Board of Directors. “With the support and feedback during the interview process from students, staff, parents, and community members, we are confident that Amy’s knowledge and experience, combined with her dedication to student achievement, makes her the ideal person to take the Linn-Mar community forward.”

Final interviews for superintendent took place on March 22nd, 2023. Kortemeyer will begin in this new job starting on July 1st, 2023.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen as the new superintendent of the Linn-Mar Community School District,” said Kortemeyer. “I was attracted to the position because of the district’s excellent reputation and having first-hand knowledge as a former employee. The interview process reiterated what a great place it is. I look forward to working with the school board, students, staff, parents, and community, and am committed to providing all students with an excellent educational experience.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.