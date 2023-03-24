Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Linn-Mar names next superintendent

Amy Kortemeyer
Amy Kortemeyer(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 2:14 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Linn-Mar Community School District Board of Directors has named Amy Kortemeyer as the district’s next superintendent.

Kortemeyer has previously served as both an assistant superintendent and director of elementary schools for the Iowa City Community School District as well as superintendent for Springville schools. She currently oversees all aspects of teaching and learning as a deputy superintendent for the Iowa City Community School District.

“Amy has been a dedicated leader throughout her career and has a proven track record of principled, strategic, equity-minded, and collaborative leadership,” said Brittania Morey, President of the Linn-Mar Board of Directors. “With the support and feedback during the interview process from students, staff, parents, and community members, we are confident that Amy’s knowledge and experience, combined with her dedication to student achievement, makes her the ideal person to take the Linn-Mar community forward.”

Final interviews for superintendent took place on March 22nd, 2023. Kortemeyer will begin in this new job starting on July 1st, 2023.

“I am honored and thrilled to have been chosen as the new superintendent of the Linn-Mar Community School District,” said Kortemeyer. “I was attracted to the position because of the district’s excellent reputation and having first-hand knowledge as a former employee. The interview process reiterated what a great place it is. I look forward to working with the school board, students, staff, parents, and community, and am committed to providing all students with an excellent educational experience.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

For 15 years, Marietta Jackson, has been a powerful light that brightens the Drake University...
Drake University students help raise money for beloved lunch lady diagnosed with cancer
Iowa Statehouse
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior
The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
At least three people have died, eight have lost their vision, and four needed an eye...
CDC warns of growing number of deaths, infections linked to contaminated eye drops