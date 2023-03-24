Show You Care
Linn County physician charged with sexual exploitation of former patient

By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials arrested a Linn County doctor charged with having sexual conduct with a former patient.

The victim alleged that Scott James Piper had engaged in sexual conduct with her at her residence. According to the criminal complaint, the woman was a patient who was “emotionally dependent upon him at the time.”

The documents also state that Piper admitted to the offense.

He was charged with Sex Exploit by Counselor/Therapist.

