Linn County physician charged with sexual exploitation of former patient

LINN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials arrested a Linn County doctor charged with having sexual conduct with a former patient.

The victim alleged that Scott James Piper had engaged in sexual conduct with her at her residence. According to the criminal complaint, the woman was a patient who was “emotionally dependent upon him at the time.”

The documents also state that Piper admitted to the offense.

He was charged with Sex Exploit by Counselor/Therapist.

