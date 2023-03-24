Iowa unafraid of the pressure as the highest seed in their region

SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - Iowa was the only team in its reagion to protect home court in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, now they’re the favorite to make the Final Four out of the Seattle 4 regional.

Although being a top seed comes with pressure, the mindset among the team is that they’ve got this far my being themselves, and if they want to move on they have to continue their style of play.

“Our region has had a lot of upsets, so I think it’s an additional knowing that any team no matter their ranking is going to give you their best shot,” said senior Monika Czinano. “Nobody wants to go home right now.”

No team has Iowa’s experience. The Hawkeyes have had the same five starters for their last three years.

“We’ve been through the highs, we’ve been through the lows. Most of this team went through what we went through last year and we don’t want that to happen again,” said senior Gabbie Marshall. “We just have to be prepared for anything.”

Iowa’s starting five has started 88 games together, the longest of any starting unit in D-1 through at least the year 2000.

“Being able to have this group, who has been through this quite a few times with each other, we understand the circumstances,” said junior Caitlin Clark. “At this point it doesn’t matter what number is next to your name anybody can be beat anybody can win.”

