Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Iowa unafraid of the pressure as the highest seed in their region

By Chelsie Brown
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 7:07 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - Iowa was the only team in its reagion to protect home court in the opening rounds of the NCAA tournament, now they’re the favorite to make the Final Four out of the Seattle 4 regional.

Although being a top seed comes with pressure, the mindset among the team is that they’ve got this far my being themselves, and if they want to move on they have to continue their style of play.

“Our region has had a lot of upsets, so I think it’s an additional knowing that any team no matter their ranking is going to give you their best shot,” said senior Monika Czinano. “Nobody wants to go home right now.”

No team has Iowa’s experience. The Hawkeyes have had the same five starters for their last three years.

“We’ve been through the highs, we’ve been through the lows. Most of this team went through what we went through last year and we don’t want that to happen again,” said senior Gabbie Marshall. “We just have to be prepared for anything.”

Iowa’s starting five has started 88 games together, the longest of any starting unit in D-1 through at least the year 2000.

“Being able to have this group, who has been through this quite a few times with each other, we understand the circumstances,” said junior Caitlin Clark. “At this point it doesn’t matter what number is next to your name anybody can be beat anybody can win.”

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Uptown Friday Nights have been discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids

Latest News

Hawkeyes say scouting Colorado is easier after preparing for Georgia
Hawkeyes say scouting Colorado is easier after preparing for Georgia
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22), forward Monika Czinano (25), and guard Kate Martin (20) during...
Hawkeyes’ Clark, Czinano named finalists for WBCA All-American honors
Two Hawkeye women's basketball stars are up for even more awards.
Two Iowa Hawkeye women's basketball stars up for more awards
Kirk Ferentz says Cade McNamara, others, could fill the “leadership void” at Iowa
Kirk Ferentz says Cade McNamara, others, could fill the “leadership void” at Iowa