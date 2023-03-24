Former Kennedy standout Shelley Sheetz helps Colorado get to first Sweet 16 in 20 years

SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - She may have grown up in Hawkeye country and hailed from Cedar Rapids, but when former Kennedy standout Shelley Sheetz takes the court in Seattle, her loyalty lies with Colorado.

“It’s great to see your hometown team make it to the Sweet 16 and be successful,” said Sheetz. “But as far as where my allegiance is, it’s always the Buffs.”

She was known to play with a fire on the Cougars, graduating in 1991 and playing college ball at Colorado. She helped lead the Buffaloes to an Elite 8 in 1993.

She now serves as an assistant to the head coach and director of player development.

“This team reminds me a lot of that 1993 team. We have the pieces. What is our mentality going to be?”

Sheetz remains the only CU player to be ranked among the program’s top five all-time in scoring, assists and steals. She has been an assistant coach at six different schools.

“I just really love to focus on the players.”

