Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Ellis Golf Course to open Monday

(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 9:12 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ellis Golf Course will open for the season on Monday.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement Friday in a press release, saying the driving range will also be open and carts will be available as conditions allow.

The golf course, located at 1401 Zika Avenue Northwest, will open at 7:30 a.m., with tee times beginning at 8 a.m.

For more information, click here.

Other Cedar Rapids golf courses, Twin Pines and Gardner Golf Courses, opened earlier this week.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

The Iowa women are playing out west in Seattle, taking on Colorado Friday night.
KHAK joins KCRG to talk about the Hawkeyes' Sweet 16 matchup
Iowa representatives are responding to a new statewide bathroom policy in schools.
Iowa Representatives respond to new statewide school bathroom policy
Runners took part in a marathon inside Wells Fargo Arena, running 111 laps around the top...
Runners complete 111 laps in Des Moines indoor marathon
Runners took part in a marathon inside Wells Fargo Arena, running 111 laps around the top...
Runners complete 111 laps in Des Moines indoor marathon