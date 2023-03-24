Ellis Golf Course to open Monday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Ellis Golf Course will open for the season on Monday.

The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department made the announcement Friday in a press release, saying the driving range will also be open and carts will be available as conditions allow.

The golf course, located at 1401 Zika Avenue Northwest, will open at 7:30 a.m., with tee times beginning at 8 a.m.

Other Cedar Rapids golf courses, Twin Pines and Gardner Golf Courses, opened earlier this week.

