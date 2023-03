CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - People in eastern Iowa got a chance to see and capture images of the Northern lights Thursday night.

TV9 viewers sent in photos from Dubuque, Cedar Rapids, Palo and Boone.

Northern Lights seen in North Boone, Iowa. (Ian Luedke)

Northern Lights over Palo. (Deb Simpson)

Northern Lights just north of Cedar Rapids (Tricia Christensen)

Northern Lights seen in Dubuque. (Bridger Hawkinson)

