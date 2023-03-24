Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Drake University students help raise money for beloved lunch lady diagnosed with cancer

For 15 years, Marietta Jackson, has been a powerful light that brightens the Drake University...
For 15 years, Marietta Jackson, has been a powerful light that brightens the Drake University Hubbell dining hall. And she makes everyone that passes her cashier station feel right at home.(KCCI)
By KCCI
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 1:02 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI via CNN) - An employee at an Iowa university isn’t just making sure students are well-fed, she’s making sure they feel the love.

Now, students are returning the favor.

For 15 years, Marietta Jackson, has been a powerful light that brightens the Drake University’s Hubbell Dining Hall. And she makes everyone that passes her cashier station feel right at home.

“She knows everybody’s name. She lights up your day, makes you feel welcome,” Drake student Okay Djamgouz said. “You would never guess she’s going through what she’s going through.”

Jackson has ovarian cancer. It’s kept her on and off the job and in the hospital dealing with scary health issues.

That’s when Drake basketball player Maggie Bair opened a GoFundMe account for her. It’s raised more than $20,000 for medical expenses already and continues to grow.

Jackson said she feels surrounded with love, and she’s trying to work as much as she  can through her diagnosis.

“I feel their prayers, and I am truly blessed,” she said. “Thank you so much. I don’t even know how to say thank you. Thank you.”

Jackson says the GoFundMe gift will help pay some medical expenses not covered by her insurance.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

Iowa Statehouse
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior
The Iowa DNR says testing found so-called forever chemicals linked to cancer in about...
DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water
At least three people have died, eight have lost their vision, and four needed an eye...
CDC warns of growing number of deaths, infections linked to contaminated eye drops
Iowa lawmakers also moved to combat what they say is a rise in violent student behavior.
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior