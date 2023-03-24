Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

DNR tests for presence of ‘forever chemicals’ in Iowa drinking water

By KCCI
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - The Iowa DNR said testing found so-called “forever chemicals” linked to cancer in about 45-percent of Iowa’s drinking water systems, and one in 10 was above health limits.

The state tested 116 Iowa water systems for PFAS, also known as “forever chemicals.” Those chemicals are used in manufacturing of all sorts of products, and can leach into drinking water systems.

Dubuque and Central City have recently detected the chemicals. Ames had to shut down one of its 22 wells when it found PFAS late last year.

“In the one well that we took out of service was in the proximity of a former firefighter training area, so it’s not determined for sure that it was the cause of contamination but it could be,” said Lyle Hammes, assistant director at the Ames Water and Pollution Control Department.

This month, the EPA proposed tightening regulations on PFAS.

The Iowa DNR said many water systems have already taken steps to reduce or remove the chemicals.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cedar Rapids police charge teenagers with murder
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No bomb found, police allow students to return to class at Coralville junior high school
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business

Latest News

For 15 years, Marietta Jackson, has been a powerful light that brightens the Drake University...
Drake University students help raise money for beloved lunch lady diagnosed with cancer
Iowa Statehouse
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior
At least three people have died, eight have lost their vision, and four needed an eye...
CDC warns of growing number of deaths, infections linked to contaminated eye drops
Iowa lawmakers also moved to combat what they say is a rise in violent student behavior.
Iowa lawmakers move to combat rise in violent student behavior