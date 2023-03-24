Show You Care
Cedar Rapids Police arrest man after armed robbery at KFC

Patrick Wilson
Patrick Wilson(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 24, 2023 at 3:10 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Thursday, March 23rd, 2023, at approximately 8:26 pm, police were called to the Kentucky Fried Chicken in the 1300 block of Edgewood Rd SW for a report of an armed robbery.

Responders learned that a lone suspect left on foot with cash. No injuries were reported.

Following an investigation, officials arrested 35-year-old Patrick Wilson on the following charges:

  • Robbery 1st Degree
  • Going Armed with Intent
  • Use of a Dangerous Weapon in the Commission of a Crime
  • Felon in Possession of a Firearm

On top of the charges associated with the robbery, Wilson was also arrested on an outstanding warrant through the state of Tennessee.

This is an ongoing investigation.

