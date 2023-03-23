Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Washington Mayor pleads ‘not guilty’ to sexual abuse charge; trial set

Jaron Rosien
Jaron Rosien(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date has been set for Jaron Rosien - the Washington Mayor and man charged with sexual abuse in the third degree.

Rosien has pled not guilty to the charge.

On January 11th, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an interview with a 27-year-old male who alleged he was sexually abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8th. Iowa DCI obtained a search warrant for the internal security surveillance footage of the bar on January 12th.

Investigators say footage from the bar shows an individual believed to be Rosien approaching the victim at approximately 1:39 am. Footage shows the individual making sexual contact multiple times with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosien told officials he had behaved “flirtatiously” with an individual matching the victim’s description, but that he could not recall specific incidents due to his own level of intoxication.

His trial is set for July 18th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Uptown Friday Nights have been discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say

Latest News

Hawkeyes say scouting Colorado is easier after preparing for Georgia
Hawkeyes say scouting Colorado is easier after preparing for Georgia
Iowa women looking relaxed as they start practice at Climate Pledge Arena
Iowa women looking relaxed as they start practice at Climate Pledge Arena
SF547 aims to reduce the number of accidents caused by distracted driving and passed with an...
‘Hands-free driving bill’ passes in Iowa Senate
No device found in Coralville school bomb threat
No device found after Coralville school bomb threat