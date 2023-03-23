Washington Mayor pleads ‘not guilty’ to sexual abuse charge; trial set

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A trial date has been set for Jaron Rosien - the Washington Mayor and man charged with sexual abuse in the third degree.

Rosien has pled not guilty to the charge.

On January 11th, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) conducted an interview with a 27-year-old male who alleged he was sexually abused by Rosien at a bar on January 8th. Iowa DCI obtained a search warrant for the internal security surveillance footage of the bar on January 12th.

Investigators say footage from the bar shows an individual believed to be Rosien approaching the victim at approximately 1:39 am. Footage shows the individual making sexual contact multiple times with the victim.

According to the criminal complaint, Rosien told officials he had behaved “flirtatiously” with an individual matching the victim’s description, but that he could not recall specific incidents due to his own level of intoxication.

His trial is set for July 18th, 2023.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.