St. Luke’s hosts lifesaving training in Heart Saver program

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A mobile simulation truck brought a training opportunity to save lives to people on Thursday.

These trucks were parked at UnityPoint Health - St. Luke’s Hospital Center for Women’s and Children’s Health. First responders, ambulance crews, and non-profit organizations were able to participate in CPR and AED training. Organizers say getting more AEDs in rural areas could save lives because it takes longer to respond to those areas.

“It’s very important so if they’re in the rural community it could be up to 12,15 minutes for somebody, a first responder gets there. If they’re in the city of Cedar Rapids, it’s usually 4 to 5 minutes. So, if you’re in the rural community and you have somebody that’s bleeding profusely or is in cardiac arrest we can get the AED on there and be able to deliver that shock and get CPR going,” said Brian Rechkemmer, the Program Director of Simulation in Motion-Iowa.

Erica Albaugh works with both Unity Point and Sims Iowa to set up classes and education for AED’s. She said there is a big need for educating people on these devices because it could save more lives.

“It can save a life, it’s getting the AED’s out to the community, get them educated, and the stop the bleed kits to get more people educated on how we can help each other till help can arrive,” said Albaugh.

Albaugh said to get involved with Stop the Bleed classes to contact her.

This is the first year of the Heart Saver Program, it began in November.

