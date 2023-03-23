Show You Care
Slick roads north this morning, next system hits Friday night

Watch for some snow very early this morning. Gradual clearing is likely this afternoon.
By Kaj O'Mara
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 4:49 AM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Watch for slick roads this morning in northern sections of the state as last night’s system continues to move off to the east. While this was just rain for many of us (and maybe a dusting on the grass), locations north of Highway 20 have indeed seen accumulating snow with impacts on roads. Look for this snow threat to continue through mid-morning, then move to the east. High temperatures today will be cooler, generally into the lower and middle 40s. Much of the snow accumulation will melt off later today given some clearing sky moving in this afternoon.

Latest road conditions in northern Iowa
Latest road conditions in northern Iowa.   (KCRG)

NEXT SYSTEM ARRIVES FRIDAY NIGHT INTO SATURDAY MORNING...

We’ve been watching the trends on the next system carefully and a general northwest trend continues. What this means for us is an increasing chance of precipitation Friday night into Saturday morning.

Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid early Saturday morning, March 25th, 2023.
Snapshot of pinpoint futurecast, valid early Saturday morning, March 25th, 2023.(KCRG)

At this time, it looks like it’ll start off as rain in the evening, then transition to snow in the late night and early morning hours of our Saturday. Given that most of this will fall at night, several inches of snow accumulation can’t be ruled out at this time and the system is worth monitoring into the weekend. Regardless of what falls, we should see the snow move out by lunchtime Saturday with a gradually clearing sky for the afternoon hours.

Accumulating snow potential for Saturday, March 25th, 2023.
Accumulating snow potential for Saturday, March 25th, 2023.(KCRG)

SUNDAY: Mainly quiet, with a chance of a light rain shower by evening.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: A small system is still out there for Sunday night and Monday. Right now, impacts appear pretty low overall, but we’ll keep our eyes on it as we go forward.

