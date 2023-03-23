Show You Care
Police investigating bomb threat at Coralville junior high school

(JAROMIR CHALABALA | Envato)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 10:18 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CORALVILLE, Iowa (KCRG) - The Coralville Police Department is investigating a report of a bomb threat at North West Junior High School Thursday morning.

Iowa City Community School District Superintendent Matt Degner said students and staff are being evacuated from the building and being relocated to the designated reunification site.

District leaders said traffic in and out of the area is restricted and people are asked to avoid the area.

Officials have not released additional details at this time.

