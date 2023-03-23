Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential witnesses to the March 17th shooting at Cocktails and Company.

32-year-old Cameron Barnes was shot and killed in the incident.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone depicted in the photos to learn what they might have seen or heard. Police obtained the photographs from security footage inside the bar.

If you know the identity of anyone pictured, please contact Marion Police at 319-377-1511. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

Autoplay Caption

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.