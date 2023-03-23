Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Police asking for public help identifying witnesses in Marion bar shooting

One person is dead following a shooting last night at Cocktails and Company in Marion. KCRG-TV9's Brian Tabick reports on the latest.
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 3:12 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The Marion Police Department is asking for the public’s help in identifying potential witnesses to the March 17th shooting at Cocktails and Company.

32-year-old Cameron Barnes was shot and killed in the incident.

Investigators would like to speak with anyone depicted in the photos to learn what they might have seen or heard. Police obtained the photographs from security footage inside the bar.

If you know the identity of anyone pictured, please contact Marion Police at 319-377-1511. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can also contact Linn County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-272-7463.

Caption

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Informant files suit against Linn County Sheriff’s office after getting assaulted by inmates
Uptown Friday Nights have been discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say

Latest News

This is the first year of the Heart Saver Program, it began in November. (Photo by: Victoria Wong
St. Luke’s offers lifesaving training in Heart Saver program
Marion Police looking to identify and speak with individuals in the bar the night of the...
Marion Police looking to identify subjects at Cocktails & Company during shooting
Police investigate the scene of a shooting in northwest Cedar Rapids.
Cedar Rapids Police charge two teens with murder
Former Elgin city clerk charged with theft after State Auditor’s report