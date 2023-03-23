Organizers to announce plans for 2023 Freedom Festival in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Organizers are expected to announce plans for this year’s Freedom Festival during a presentation in Cedar Rapids Thursday.

This year will mark the event’s 40th year.

Organizers said they will announce the return of some community favorite events, as well as the expansion of some traditions.

The announcement is expected to be made at the Edgewood Road Hy-Vee at 9 a.m.

The festival kicks off on June 14, and wraps up on the Fourth of July.

