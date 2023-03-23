Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Man facing murder charges in fatal 2020 Waterloo shooting

Willie E. Saffold, Jr., 21, of Waterloo.
Willie E. Saffold, Jr., 21, of Waterloo.(Courtesy: Black Hawk County Jail)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Mar. 23, 2023 at 9:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged with two counts of first degree murder after a fatal 2020 shooting at a private club in Waterloo.

Police on Thursday said Willie Saffold Jr. is now facing the murder charges in the case. He was previously arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearms as a felon in November 2020 in connection to the case.

Police said the shooting happened on September 26, 2020, in the 500 block of West 4th Street. Dacarious Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp were shot and killed in the incident, eight other people were injured.

Saffold was identified using surveillance video and witness accounts, according to a criminal complaint.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
Investigators believe 39-year-old Jacquelyn “Jacque” Mitchell had been dead for six days before...
Woman found dead in man’s apartment days after she went missing, police say
Uptown Friday Nights have been discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Uptown Friday Nights discontinued in Cedar Rapids
Eli was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.
Boy killed in freak accident while playing basketball at home

Latest News

An eastern Iowa mom says she looked into several preschools before finding a good fit for her...
Eastern Iowa mom happy to find school that embraces her son, who has Down syndrome
An eastern Iowa mom says she looked into several preschools before finding a good fit for her...
Eastern Iowa mom happy to find school that embraces her son, who has Down syndrome
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a new measure to recognize the transgender community.
Iowa City mayor proclaims March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility
Iowa City Mayor Bruce Teague is taking a new measure to recognize the transgender community.
Iowa City mayor proclaims March 31 Transgender Day of Visibility