Man facing murder charges in fatal 2020 Waterloo shooting

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - A man has been charged with two counts of first degree murder after a fatal 2020 shooting at a private club in Waterloo.

Police on Thursday said Willie Saffold Jr. is now facing the murder charges in the case. He was previously arrested and charged with intimidation with a dangerous weapon and possession of firearms as a felon in November 2020 in connection to the case.

Police said the shooting happened on September 26, 2020, in the 500 block of West 4th Street. Dacarious Burkett and Takeya Hogan-Camp were shot and killed in the incident, eight other people were injured.

Saffold was identified using surveillance video and witness accounts, according to a criminal complaint.

