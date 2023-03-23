Kirk Ferentz says Cade McNamara, others, could fill the “leadership void” at Iowa

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s four 2022 captains won’t play in Black and Gold this fall, leaving the new Kirk Ferentz buzz-phrase of the day: “leadership void.”

In his 25th year at Iowa, Ferentz says he believes new players are starting to fill that void.

“The guys that are older guys now they’ve seen good leadership modeled,” Ferentz said. “They’ve learned from them and I think they also feel an obligation to help fill those voids.”

The Hawkeye offense might have found its leader in Cade McNamara. The Michigan transfer quarterback was listed first on Iowa’s spring football depth chart.

“Just looking across the field at him he sure struck me as a leader,” Ferentz said. “watching him on film going into that game (the 2022 Big Ten Championship game) struck me as a leader of a really good football team.”

McNamara’s biggest problem is health, he’s coming off a knee surgery and hasn’t participated in full all spring.

“I think we’re still probably a month and a half two months away from him being full full speed”

Ferentz says the team is fighting through nearly a dozen injuries this spring.

