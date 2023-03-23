Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Visit Switzerland

Kirk Ferentz says Cade McNamara, others, could fill the “leadership void” at Iowa

By Jack Lido
Published: Mar. 22, 2023 at 10:40 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Iowa’s four 2022 captains won’t play in Black and Gold this fall, leaving the new Kirk Ferentz buzz-phrase of the day: “leadership void.”

In his 25th year at Iowa, Ferentz says he believes new players are starting to fill that void.

“The guys that are older guys now they’ve seen good leadership modeled,” Ferentz said. “They’ve learned from them and I think they also feel an obligation to help fill those voids.”

The Hawkeye offense might have found its leader in Cade McNamara. The Michigan transfer quarterback was listed first on Iowa’s spring football depth chart.

“Just looking across the field at him he sure struck me as a leader,” Ferentz said. “watching him on film going into that game (the 2022 Big Ten Championship game) struck me as a leader of a really good football team.”

McNamara’s biggest problem is health, he’s coming off a knee surgery and hasn’t participated in full all spring.

“I think we’re still probably a month and a half two months away from him being full full speed”

Ferentz says the team is fighting through nearly a dozen injuries this spring.

Copyright 2023 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2023 best burgers contest - top 10
Iowa Beef Council announces top ten restaurants in ‘2023 Best Burger’ contest
Police said a shooting hurt two people on Tuesday night at an apartment complex.
Two hurt in shooting at Cedar Rapids apartment complex
Iowa schools work with law enforcement amid ‘swatting calls’
Burglary arrests in Cedar Rapids
Two charged after more than $200,000 in property stolen from Cedar Rapids business
Cedar Rapids Police are investigating a shooting that happened on Monday night.
Police: Fight leads to gunshots, property damage, no injuries at Cedar Rapids bar

Latest News

Jan Jensen
Iowa associate head coach Jan Jensen is the ‘Post Whisperer.’ How does she do it?
Ahron Ulis & Josh Ogundele (AP)
Ulis, Ogundele to enter transfer portal
Summit Point senior living residents love watching the Hawkeye women all year
Summit Point senior living residents love watching the Hawkeye women all year
Jan Jensen
Hawkeyes Associate Head Coach Jensen named Assistant Coach of the Year