Hawkeyes say scouting Colorado is easier after preparing for Georgia

SEATTLE, Washington (KCRG) - Iowa hasn’t played Colorado this season, but they have played - and beaten - a similar team.

Iowa says Colorado’s athleticism, size and quickness is similar to Georgia’s. The Hawkeyes took down Georgia 74-66 on Sunday to make in to the Sweet 16.

“Just facing that length and that athleticism that Georgia had definitely translates to Colorado’s game as well,” said senior Kate Martin. “Georiga had some quick guards as well, and Colorado has some really quick guards too.

The Hawkeyes held their first practice at Climate Pledge Arena on Thursday. They are the highest remaining seed left in the region.

“Our path so far, playing Georgia and playing Colorado, is the best it could have ever been,” said senior Monika Czinano. “They play with two centers, so did Georgia. Not a lot of teams in the Big Ten do that.”

Iowa tips off with Colorado at 6:30 p.m. on Friday on ESPN.

